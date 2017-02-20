Islamabad

A national conference on business dynamics will take place at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here today (Monday), says a press release.

Opening session will be held at 09:00 am in main auditorium, Academic Complex. Vice-Chancellor, AIOU Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui will preside over. Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed will be the Chief Guest. Speakers includes: Vice-Chancellor, University of Education, Lahore Prof. Dr. Rauf I Azam, Rector, University of Management and Technology, Lahore Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad and Prof. Dr. Syed Hassan Raza.

Senior economists, educationists and students of PhD and M.Phil-level will participate in the one-day event from all over the country. It was being arranged by the University’s Business Administration department.

It aimed at providing academic and intellectual input to policy-makers in formulating future economic and financial plans, relevant to society. It will serve as platform updating knowledge in the fields of business administration, marketing and human-resources, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

The main theme of the conference is “Creating knowledge-based economy to meet future business challenges.

