SUKKUR: Sindh Education Minister Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar directed the educational officers, head masters, principals of their respective institutions to beef up security at the entrance gates of colleges, offices and schools. He said that Sehwan tragedy once again challenged the writ of the government and added that they were not able to ensure security of 44,000 educational institutions in Sindh, but were trying to provide security to tcolleges and schools. In this regard, he had talked with the IGP Sindh. During the visit at Obaro Public School in Ghotki, he said that Sehwan suicide attack, no doubt, had challenged the security institutions.

February 19, 2017