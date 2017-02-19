PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that CPEC has brought along diverse opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is why the future needs trained manpower, and his government is working on quality education. Campuses at district level are being established and autonomy to the colleges being considered, he added. He was speaking at meetings with the vice-chancellors of Peshawar University and Islamia College University and later delegations who called on him at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout. Provincial Minister Mian Jamsheddin Kakakhel and Advisor Mushtaq Ghani were also present. Khattak said that the provincial government was working on quality education right from the day one, adding that it was the manifesto of PTI and his vision to provide equal opportunities of education and development to all.

