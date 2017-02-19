Committees probing suspects of terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The committees comprising senior officials from premier civilian and military spy agencies, police, Rangers and other organizations, constituted in different regions, are investigating each and every suspect being taken into custody during the ongoing crackdown.

These bodies are seeking assistance from various institutions including the National Database and Registration Authority to verify the antecedents of arrested suspects, a senior official told The News.

As part of this mechanism, the links and backgrounds of the persons held in custody are being authenticated. If any discrepancy is found, the suspect is further interrogated, the official said.

He said a watertight system has been introduced according to which no accused will walk free unless cleared by the concerned high-powered committee of the area after thorough investigations.

In some cases, it has been found that the persons apprehended have no Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and living in Pakistan illegally, the official said adding that non-possession of this essential document creates suspicions about them. Same consequence entails in the case of those possessing fake CNICs or those who have manipulated through different means their issuance despite being foreigners.

The official said that the raids were being conducted on precise intelligence information by army troops and Rangers personnel while random checking of different individuals and areas is also being carried out.

Apart from accompanying other security forces, the police are also independently engaged in apprehending suspects to hand them over to the relevant committee for questioning.

Given the shocking rattling caused by a flurry of deadly suicide bombings in a quick succession after a long time, there is currently remarkable coordination and harmony among the civilian and military organizations all over Pakistan.

The official said that it was impossible that any netted suspect would be released by any committee on being approached by some influential person even if the latter takes his responsibility saying that the accused has no criminal record or is not linked to terrorists, militants or criminals.

But he held out the assurance that anyone found innocent after going through the extensive process would be set free forthwith.

The official said that no doubt the civilian officials figuring in these committees give their inputs about the persons apprehended, but the military agencies have the final say in taking a decision about them.

He said that since the operations were being planned and executed carefully and after taking all precautions, some of the arrested persons have actually been found involved in criminal activities. Cases will definitely be registered against them and they will be tried by the Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs).

The Counter Terrorism Departments (CTDs) of Punjab and Sindh are also separately fighting against the terrorists and killing them every day but they also at times coordinate with the military agencies when and where necessary.

The Punjab and Sindh CTDs are playing an effective role not only now against terrorists but they started doing so immediately after they were created as part of the National Action Plan (NAP). They have been given a free hand by the respective chief ministers and are not asked questions by any authority about the actions they take.

It was because of this initiative and independence given to these departments that the Punjab CTD has arrested Anwaarul Haq, an alleged facilitator of the Lahore suicide bombing. Later, his two brothers were held by the agencies from their house in the tribal area. The facilitator’s arrest just after four days of the terrorist attack is an exceptional achievement by all standards. Earlier, this CTD had caught hold of the perpetrators of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park Lahore bombing last year.

The facilitator’s arrest will obviously lead to unearthing of the entire network, operating from Afghanistan. Anwaarul Haq’s other contacts in Pakistan will also be exposed, which will help smash the web of terrorists.

Like before the major spy outfits including the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence and Intelligence Bureau are playing a major role, which result in intelligence-based operations all over Pakistan. The special branch of police is also making its contribution in this regard.

It is generally believed that in the current crackdown the security forces will wipe out the remnants of terrorists, who have fled the areas where the operations had been very forceful and comprehensive.

