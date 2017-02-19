Wave of terror

General Raheel Sharif launched a military operation known as Zarb-e-Azb on June 15, 2014 with the aim to eliminate terrorism from the soil. While the operation seemed successful, the insurgents are now regrouping. On February 13, a powerful blast ripped through a protest on Mall Road in Lahore, killing 13 people and wounding several others. Jamaatul Ahrar claimed responsibility for the attack. A spokesman for the group warned in a statement that the attack was just a start. On February 15, a suicide bomber hit Hayatabad area in Peshawar. On February 16, another suicide bomber entered the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and attacked the premises where a large number of devotees were performing and viewing dhamal. We have no choice as a nation but to fight this new wave of terrorism that has gripped us.

We have to make Pakistan a peaceful and safe country so that people can live without any fear. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa should take stern action against these militants who have crossed their limits. It is necessary to teach them a lesson so that their evil activities against Pakistan are brought to an end.

Mashal Rehman

Islamabad

