Islamabad

The Pakistan-US relations have improved significantly over the last few years and that there is a greater understanding in the US about Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the global fight against terrorism.

This was stated by Pakistani ambassador to the US Jalil Abbas Jilani during the visit of a group of Headstart School, Islamabad, to the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC on Friday.

The students are currently in the US capital to participate in the North American Invitational Model United Nations event sponsored by the Georgetown University.

In the event, students assume the role of delegates and represent different countries in various committees.

A total of 3,500 students from 40 countries have been divided into 39 committees. They participate in the debate contest with pre-assigned topics.

Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani welcomed the students to the embassy and encouraged them to participate in the event with confidence and project Pakistan’s positive image in the Model UN event.

