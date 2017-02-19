BISHAM: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) provincial general secretary Dr Abdul Raj Shaheen passed away after protracted illness at a hospital in Peshawar on Saturday.

He had been suffering from a lever disease for the last two months. His Nimaz-i-Janaza was offered at his native Sunaila village in Puran. Lawmakers and a large number of people belonging to different walks of life attended his funeral prayer.

Dr Abdul Raj Shaheen was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Sunaila. His Qul would be held at his village on Monday.

