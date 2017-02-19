Muqam supports extension in tenure of military courts

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam on Saturday supported the extension of military courts and said that after the recent wave of terror attacks in the country these courts were inevitable to try the terrorists.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the current security situation necessitated extension of the life of the military courts.

He said judiciary should be strengthened so that those perpetrating the acts of terrorism could be severely punished.

Amir Muqam argued that the entire leadership of the country backed the extension of the military courts that were established to try hardcore militants.

On the occasion, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) district president and former candidate for PK-7 constituency Azmat Khan announced his decision of joining the PML-N along with his supporters.

Amir Muqam said that some forces wanted to create problems for Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif, but they would bite the dust.

He said the enemies of Pakistan wanted to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said the militants had established sanctuaries in Afghanistan for staging acts of sabotage in Pakistan.

“I want to give a clear message to the terrorists that the nation is united and they would never succeed in their evil designs,” he added.

The PML-N leader criticised the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and said it failed to bring about the promised change.

He said those criticising the federal government were now taking loans from the Asian

Development Bank (ADB) to execute the bus service project in KP.

Amir Muqam said that PTI chief Imran Khan accused Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of corruption, but he and his government in KP forced the director general of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission to resign when he recommended taking action against the corrupt PTI ministers.

