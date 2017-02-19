LAHORE

The Information Technology University (ITU) is organising Library Week at its campus from Monday (tomorrow).

Being organised by the ITU’s Library and Quality Enhancement Cell, the event will be open for interested people while Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) is necessary for entry to the premises.

The week-long activities will start with hands-on training on Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and Scopus on Feb 20 from 12 noon to 3 pm. IEEE explore is considered as one of the largest database of engineering and computer science journals, proceedings, books and thesis.

Scopus is world’s largest indexing database of electronic journals and only a few universities in Pakistan and abroad are subscribing to this comprehensive and expensive database.

On Feb 21, discussions on importance of mother languages of the world will be focused. Experts from different universities and men of letters will share their views and thoughts during the seminar. The third day sessions include academic writing and publishing research in scientific journals.

0



0







Library Week was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187302-Library-Week/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Library Week" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187302-Library-Week.