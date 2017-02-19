LAHORE

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has claimed that Railways has recovered its 1,000 acres of land worth billions of rupees from grabbers in various parts of the country during the last three years.

The minister stated that property of the Railways would be protected at all cost.

According to a statement, Saad Rafique made these remarks while chairing a meeting of Railway officials here Saturday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Railways Muhammad Javed Anwar, Adviser Anjum Pervaiz, Additional Manager Railways Humayun Rasheed, Chief Engineer and other officials also participated in the meeting. Restructuring and institutional reforms in property and land directorate were also approved in the meeting.

It was also informed the meeting that 95 per cent work on land record of Railways had been completed in the information management system.

The minister assured that security would be provided to the entire staff deployed for land surveys in Sindh and Balochistan.

