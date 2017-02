NEW YORK: The initial public offering of Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is expected to price on March 1 after the market closes, Fidelity Investments told brokerage clients on Friday.

The expected size of the IPO is 200 million shares priced between $14 a share and $16 a share, according to an alert from Fidelity.

0



0







Snap IPO expected to price on March 1 was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187263-Snap-IPO-expected-to-price-on-March-1/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Snap IPO expected to price on March 1" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187263-Snap-IPO-expected-to-price-on-March-1.