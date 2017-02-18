MANSEHRA: The police have decided to recheck the bio data of all recruits being trained at Police Training School in view of ongoing terrorism wave in the country.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting, chaired by District Police Officer Ahsan Saifullah and attended by deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and station house officers (SHOs). The meeting also decided to put on high alert the security of the projects being executed under the multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in the district.

A police team would keep in touch with administration of the Police Training School to re-verify track record of recruits and also to ensure that none of them at schools was either sympathiser or could be a possible helper of miscreants in any subversive activities.

"We have adopted multi-pronged security measures to provide foolproof security for the CPEC projects and you should be more cautious and alert in discharging your responsibilities anywhere in the district," Saifullah told the meeting participants.

Besides other security measures, he said, the entry of guests was also being banned with immediate effect and patrolling enhanced at the school. The foolproof security measures would be ensured at educational institutions as winter vacations end.

