PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed the quarters concerned to ensure availability of doctors and other staff in the Basic Health Units (BHUs) throughout the province.

He ordered the completion of ongoing schemes and inclusion of new schemes in next Annual Development Plan (ADP) for Battagram district. A handout said the chief minister also issued the directives for completion of the schemes reflected in the previous ADP in the district. He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister's House to review pace of progress on development schemes in Battagram and Alai.

Ex-MPA Battagram Taj Muhammad Tarand, District and Tehsil councils members and administrative secretaries attended the meeting. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said that skill development centres had been handed over to the FWO as technical and vocational training was must to cope with future requirements.

He directed the officials to select a site for the establishment of technical education centres and acquisition of land for establishment of University Campus in Battagram. He ordered establishment of technical training centre in Tank, Hangu and Shangla districts.

The meeting was told that summary for the construction of RCC Bridge had been sent that would be built at a cost of Rs57.8 million.

Similarly, tender for another bridge has already been floated. The meeting was told that upgradation of Bhatta Mori Higher Secondary School has already been included in the ADP.

The chief minister directed the inclusion of another Higher Secondary School as non-ADP scheme. Chief Minister also agreed to the proposal for provision of Rs20 lakh grant to the District Bar Association, Battagram. He also directed construction of Paijan road and completion of water supply and other schemes in Battagram on priority basis.

Pervez Khattak directed the quarters concerned to ensure transparency in the developmental schemes, adding that development of underdeveloped areas was the top most priority of the government. The chief minister said the government decentralised powers and authority with the aim to ensure rapid socioeconomic development at grassroots.

0



0







KP CM orders availability of doctors, other staff at BHUs was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187177-KP-CM-orders-availability-of-doctors-other-staff-at-BHUs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KP CM orders availability of doctors, other staff at BHUs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187177-KP-CM-orders-availability-of-doctors-other-staff-at-BHUs.