PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Minister for Finance Muzaffar Said on Friday dismissed the rumours that the Timergara Medical College project was being shelved.

In an official handout, he said that classes would be started at the Timergara Medical College from the next academic year. He was talking to a delegation of elders from Malakand division. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Saeed Gul led the delegation.

The minister said that all the line departments had consensus over the establishment of the medical college. Muzaffar Said said that classes would commence at the Timergara Medical College at its building at Rarai areas for which 30 kanal land had been acquired. He said staff for the college was being hired through the National Testing Service. He said over Rs4 billion had been earmarked to constrict the building for the college.

