Islamabad: Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan, managing director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) stated that City Tour of Islamabad consisting nine modern buses is ready for launch. This project has been started by PTDC for promotion of tourism. Initially, this service has been started in Islamabad.

Talking to newsmen here Friday he further said that the inauguration of this bus service will be held at Pak-China Centre, Islamabad. The route of the bus includes Lok Virsa Muesum, Shakarpariyan, National Monument, Lake View Park, Daman-e-Koh and Fasail Mosque.

In this connection meetings were held with representatives of the different schools and colleges who appreciated the launch of the service and assured that students in large numbers will take benefits from this service.

Ch. Abdul Ghaffor further said that our new generation will be introduced about national heritage and understanding about tourism will also be developed among them. The students of schools and colleges will realize importance of tourism by participating in such activities. This will add to their leadership capabilities and to face difficult situation. They will also enjoy the leisure activities. PTDC has also started Pakistan Tourism Friends Club. Members of this club shall benefit from transport facilities and discounted rates.

