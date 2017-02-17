KARACHI: Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) held the Karachi West section of the SOA School Games 2017.

In the District West section, 1200 children of 25 government schools were trained by around 15 coaches from February 6-12. And then the competitions among these children, both male and female, were conducted in eight disciplines. Out of the strength competed, top 472 were then shortlisted and were given certificates by the SOA at the closing ceremony held here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Thursday.

Asma Dr Mohammad Ali Shah graced the closing ceremony. She also encouraged the children by giving them cash prizes.

The equipment for the purpose was provided by the respective sports associations of the province. The SOA would now turn by turn hold the same training sessions and competitions in rest of the districts of the provincial metropolis and in interior Sindh in the next few months.

The SOA has formed Olympic committees in all the five regions of Sindh which will pave way for successful holding of a series of Games in the next few months.

The SOA secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput told ‘The News’ that the initiative was taken keeping in view the problems at the government schools.

“Because of lack of funds, children are unable to get an opportunity to play sports. We provided them the opportunity and 472 players who have been shortlisted and given to different associations for grooming,” Rajput said.

