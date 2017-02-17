Sharjeel, Khalid ordered to submit phone, bank, e-mail details

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Unit of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ordered Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif on Thursday to file the record of their mobile phones and bank and email accounts.

PCB chief Shaharyar Khan said the players suspended over suspicion of spot-fixing would be indicted after legal formalities are completed.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, the PCB chairman said Sharjeel and Khalid had asked for time to speak to their families and the time had lapsed.

Notices of demand were issued to both the accused after they appeared before the anti-corruption body which is headed by Colonel (r) Azam.

Both the national players who were suspended on February 10 over spot-fixing allegations during Pakistan Super League will be handed over charge-sheets once they file their records.

The second edition of PSL began on February 9 in Dubai when Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi. The next day, there were reports that Sharjeel and Khalid had met with ‘suspicious’ persons following the match.

Contrary to previous reports, both the players have denied the allegations and pleaded innocence.

Shaharyar has vowed to give exemplary punishments if corruption is proved.

The two players would give their official statements, which would be recorded on video, the chairman said.

“We have spoken to them informally and a formal talk will be held in 1-2 days. After this, we will give them a notice. We have to make sure that our legal process is complete because they can approach the court later,” Shaharyar said.

The PCB on Thursday sent a notice of demand each to Sharjeel and Khalid, over allegations of both being involved in the PSL spot-fixing scandal.

Thorough information will be collected from Sharjeel and Khalid with regard to the spot-fixing allegations.

The PCB is investigating whether an international syndicate influenced matches in the T20 championship.

Sharjeel and Khalid reportedly failed to satisfy the PCB officials about their role in alleged spot-fixing at ongoing PSL.

“They failed to satisfy PCB’s anti-corruption body. Sharjeel opened a Pandora’s box when he was asked about first five balls played by him in the tournament’s first match,” a PCB official told local media.

The duo failed to give reasonable answers about their connection with Nasir Jamshed and a bookie, both of whom have now been arrested by the UK police.

Yesterday, fast bowler Muhammad Irfan, who is also under investigation, was slapped with various restrictions. He has been barred from using his cell phone and meeting his fellow cricketers in the PSL.

Investigators have not yet cleared Irfan, who also represents Islamabad United.

Zulfiqar Babar (Quetta Gladiator) and Shahzaib Hasan (Karachi Kings) were also quizzed but cleared of any wrong-doing.

