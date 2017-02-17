LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz has directed the authorities concerned to set up a committee on smart boards (LEDs), which will submit final recommendations within four weeks.

The CM chaired a meeting on Thursday to review the initiatives regarding use of smart boards (LEDs) for educating students and training teachers. Addressing the meeting, the CM said use of advanced technology in education sector is the need of hour and extolled usage of technology will bring amasing results in this field. He said Punjab government has started this initiative in Danish Schools six years back and students of Southern Punjab are being educated through this advanced technology. British experts at this occasion briefed participants of meeting about procedure of this smart board technology. Punjab Ministers Rana Mashhood, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, Adviser Dr Umer Saif, Chairman Punjab Education Foundation MPA Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, Additional Chief Sectary and Britain experts attended the meeting.

