Hiring smart

It has generally been observed that due care is not exercised while assigning various professional tasks to competent candidates. This has a negative impact as far as efficiency is concerned. Initially, engineers and doctors are selected for posts that are advertised. However, they are later assigned tasks against other vacant slots. This flawed arrangement results in inefficiency and a general lack of interest among people. The criteria of employing the ‘right person for the right job’ are compromised. The success of any organisation is dependent on the induction of candidates and must adhere to the exact scope and nature of the job. The human resource management (HRM) and human resource development (HRD) must be on the same page about the induction of candidates for various professional jobs. It is the responsibility of a company’s management to strictly comply with the set criteria.

Each organisation must provide feedback to candidates and carry out periodic assessments. Deviations from this will not help the management in meeting the set milestones. There must be strict vigilance on over-staffing and under-staffing. By adopting these measures, one can be certain that exponential growth can be achieved without any hindrances.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

