Islamabad: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday gave cash rewards and commendation certificates to two officers of FIA for their outstanding performance. FIA Assistant Director Aman Ullah Khan and Sub Inspector Mohsin Waheed received the cash reward of Rs100,000 each along with commendation certificates. FIA Assistant Director Aman Ullah Khan played a leading role in recovery of Rs1.47 billion from various oil marketing companies. The amount has been recovered and deposited in the national exchequer in the ongoing recovery camping of FIA that was launched on the directives of the interior minister. Similarly, Sub Inspector Mohsin Waheed showed outstanding performance during the year 2016.

BHAKKAR: A 10-year-old girl died in a road accident on Wednesday. Aqsa Kausar was playing near a road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.

