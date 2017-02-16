MUZAFFARABAD: A cleric was seriously wounded along with his wife when unknown persons ridding a car opened fired on him at the Rawani Bridge on the Muzaffarbad-Choukoti Road on Wednesday, police said.

DIG Police Sardar Gufraz told the media that Allama Taswar Jawadi was traveling on a motorbike with his wife from Muzaffarabad to Gari Dopata when unknown people riding a car intercepted him at Rawani Bridge, some 20 kilometers from here, and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

Both were seriously injured and shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in critical condition. Hospital sources said Jawadi received more than 8 bullets in his neck and lower body and doctors were making efforts to save his life. Jawadi’s wife was also seriously injured and was under treatment.

Soon after the incident, hundreds of protesters gathered at the Almadar Chowk in the middle of the city and burnt tires in protest, blocking the road which created traffic jams for hours and normal life was badly disturbed. Local police said they were investigating the incident and attackers would be arrested. The motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.

