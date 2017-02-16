Islamabad

Ajmal Baloch, President Markazi Amjuman-e-Tijaran Pakistan, said that due to absence of rent law in Islamabad, federal capital has become the costliest city for traders and called upon the government for early promulgation of a new rent law to save traders from further troubles.

He said 15-day date was given to litigations related to terrorism while only 3 days date was given to litigations of traders' vacation due to which it was not possible to provide justice to traders.

He appealed to Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan to take urgent notice of the early hearings of litigations related to vacations of traders from shops. He said this while addressing a large gathering of traders in Sector G-11, Islamabad.

He said that due to the non-availability of rent law in Islamabad, the federal capital has become not only the costliest city of Pakistan for traders and residents, but also one of the very costly city in the world. He said due to this situation, it has become almost impossible for middle class and lower middle class to do business or reside in Islamabad.

Addressing the traders, Khalid Chaudhry, former Senior Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Secretary Traders Action Committee Islamabad, said that Mian Abdul Manan and Asad Umar, Members National Assembly, had presented a draft rent law in the National Assembly, which was prepared in consultation with all stakeholders. He regretted that despite the lapse of one year, no progress has been made to enact that draft into a rent law.

He said due to absence of rent law, traders of Islamabad were feeling very insecure. He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif had promised for promulgation of new rent law in Islamabad and appealed to him to honour his commitment to save traders from forced vacations.

