Islamabad: Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi has been appointed as the vice chancellor/president of Iqra University, Karachi, says a press release issued here.

Earlier, Dr. Qazi was working as the Vice President of Iqra University. He has done post-doctorates from Australia and USA. He was an International Visiting Scholar at the Western Michigan University and Visiting Professor at Eastern Kentucky University (USA).

Dr. Qazi has served in leading higher education institutes, in various administrative capacities, for more than two decades. As a consultant and project director, the efforts of Dr. Qazi have materialised into connecting universities to a multitude of international donor organizations: USAID, Unicef, World Bank, British Council and European Commission.

He served as the Director Operation for Teacher’s Training for ESRA and RTI–USAID and was a Senior Management Consultant to European Commission. He has been instrumental in cementing institutional engagements with a host of organisations to develop a stimulating research partnership and generate literature relatable to the academic practices in the developing world.

