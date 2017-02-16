Islamabad

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is all set to introduce modern solid waste management system in the federal capital.

New solid waste management system includes front end collection, sweeping, transportation and disposal municipal waste from the metropolitan limits of MCI. After decades of negligence, rural areas of the city would be also swept in line with modern standards.

These views were expressed by the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Anser Aziz during a high level meeting held at CDA Headquarters here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the senior officers of MCI and CDA.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that with the establishment modern solid waste management system, a promise would be fulfilled which was made to the residents during the first ever local bodies election in the federal capital.

The meeting was informed that the MCI is providing civic services in metropolitan area of Islamabad with a population of about 2 million generating approximately 1,000 tons of municipal waste per day.

Under new system new garbage bins would be provided at designated locations in addition to door-to-door collection of garbage and revamping of entire bin system while mechanical or manual sweeping of roads, street, lanes, footpaths, medians, green belts and open spaces would be carried out under this system.

