Woman injured during rape bid

By our correspondent

OKARA: A woman was injured by two vagabonds during a rape bid at Mohallah Ghaziabad. The wife of Muhammad Hanif was on her way when accused Yasin Nisar and Nisar Ahmad intercepted her, took her forcibly to her house where they allegedly tried to rape her. They allegedly beat and injured her when she offered resistance. On the order of Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ramzan, B-Division police have registered a case.

Ban on kite flying in capital for two months

Islamabad: District magistrate has banned kite flying, manufacturing and selling of kites, kite-strings (Maanjha), metallic wire and nylon cord in the capital for two months. In a notification District Magistrate Mushtaq Ahmed said he was imposing the ban under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Martyred BDS official buried

By our correspondent

DG KHAN: The body of Abdul Majeed, an official of the Bomb Disposal Squad, who was killed while defusing a bomb in Quetta on Monday night, was brought to his native town at Kot Qaisrani, Taunsa Sharif, on Tuesday. Scores of people attended his funeral prayers at Janazgah Kot Qaisrani. Later, he was buried in a local graveyard. He has left behind a widow, two daughters and a son.

Qul of DIG today

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Qul of Lahore DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin will be held at his residence at 01-RA Bazaar, Lahore Cantt, after Zuhr prayers on Wednesday (today). Ahmad Mobin was among those martyred in a suicide bombing on The Mall, Lahore, on Monday.

Fazl, Dar discuss legislation process, electoral reforms

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlu Rehman called on Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed issues of legislation and electoral reforms. Federal Minister for Housing & Works Akram Khan Durrani was also present in the meeting. During the meeting a detailed discussion was held on the process of legislation in the parliament. There was also exchange of views between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Maulana Fazalur Rehman on the electoral reforms. JUI chief lauded the efforts of the minister in carrying out the hectic electoral reforms process with sincerity of purpose and full dedication. Both the senior leaders agreed that the reforms would go a long way in improving electoral system in the country and invariably strengthen democratic norms.

Customs seizes 15,000 stents

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Customs authorities at Lahore airport seized a shipment of around 15,000 stents arrived after the stents scam unearthed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) last month. The stents have been imported from Belgium by a pharmaceutical company, Pak Punjab Cardex Medicl System.

Moon sighting on February 27

Islamabad: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet in Karachi for sighting the crescent of Jamadi-us-Sani on February 27, 2017 (29 Jamadi ul Awwal 1438 A.H). The meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would be held in the building of Ministry of Religious Affairs near General Post Office. Whereas the meetings of zonal committees would be held at their respective areas on February 27 said a press release. The evidence regarding the position of crescent could be conveyed to the chairman central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Karachi on cell numbers: 0300-9285203, 0300-6329700, 0333-5453499, 0333-2697051, 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Two die in Karak accident

By our correspondent

KARAK: Two persons were killed when a motorcycle rammed into an electricity pole in Laghari Rajabkhel area in Takht-e-Nusrati tehsil here on Tuesday. Police sources said that two cousins identified as Zeeshan and Shahzaib were killed when their motorcycle rammed into an electricity pole apparently due to over-speeding. As a result, both of them died on the spot.

BAHAWALNAGAR: At least six members of a family including women died and 11 others injured when the roof of a house caved in due to powerful gas cylinder blast which also damaged four other houses here on Tuesday.

