Punjab Highway Patrol recovered 22 stolen batteries of a tower of a cellular phone company worth Rs 3,156,000 as well as arrested 95 accused.

Ahsan Shaheed PHP post team received a call that some thieves were fleeing after stealing 22 batteries in its jurisdiction. —Correspondent

