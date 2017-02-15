Outsourcing no solution

This refers to the letter ‘Outsourcing’ (Feb 13) by Air-Cdre (r) Azfar A Khan. The writer’s suggestion seems uninformed since handing over international airports to foreign companies poses a national security risk. Moreover, we do not lack the expertise to manage our own airports efficiently.

Outsourcing has become a fanciful idea and is considered to be a panacea for all our ills. We have so little faith in the system of our governance that the Sindh government recently debated outsourcing the garbage disposal function in the city to a Chinese firm. We had the expertise to develop nuclear assets but do not seem to have the capability to manage less important assets.

Shoaib Arif

Karachi

