Majority of blast injured treated on hospitals floor

LAHORE

The situation of the injured and their relatives were miserable in the hospitals in the city after the deadly blast as the most of the injured got their treatment on hospital floors due to non-availability of beds.

After the blast, the injured were rushed to the hospitals, including Mayo Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Lahore Services Hospital in the ambulances of Rescue 1122 and FIF.

Helpless men and crying women gathered outside emergency wards of the hospitals. They were not allowed to enter the hospital premises due to security situation.

In Sir Ganga Ram hospital, the injured were treated on beds and floor as well. Beds were less while injured were more in number. Some injured were shifted from Sir Ganga Ram hospital to Services Hospital Lahore and Sheikh Zaid Hospital as well.

Aun Jafri, one of the injured persons, was shifted from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to Services Hospital due to unavailability of beds.

Thirteen injured were brought to Services hospital, 28 brought to Mayo hospital and 42 injured were brought to Ganga Ram Hospital.

The names of injured who were brought Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are Jabbar Khan, Wajahat Kazmi, Umair Riaz, Zulfiqar, Shafique, Mehboob Shah, Meman Shah, Hari, Aun Jafri, Rizwan, Haris, Haidar Aftab, Nadeem, Ghulam Mustafa, Bilal, Hakeem Tasawur Hussain, Muhammad Qasim, Feroz Ahmed, Hafiz Shakeel, Rizwan, Muhammad Haris, Farooq Akhtar, Aba Gull, Shehbaz Waheed, Badshah Cheema, Samran, Muhammad Zahid, Umair Muhammad Owais and Owais Bashir.

Moreover, three unidentified out of the eight bodies were received in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, the names of deceased were Bilal Amjad, Mohsin Irshad, Umar, and Irfan Mahmood. While names of the injured who were received in Mayo Hospital are M Yaseen s/o Sohna, M Umar s/o Manzoor Hussain, Umer Rafique s/o M Rafique, Dr Ayyaz Shaheen s/o Saeed Mehmood Shaheen, Shahid Malik s/o Abduln Majeed, M Qasim s/o Anwar, Zaman Ali s/o M Ashfaq, Abdul Razzaq s/o Allah Ditta, Shafique s/o Saddique, Waqas Ahmad s/o M Zaman, Naeem Butt s/o M Younas, M Azam s/o M Aslam, Zeeshan s/o Allah Rakha, Wajid Ali s/o Liaqat Ali, Shah Zaib s/o Haji Muhammad, one man was unknown who belonged Dolphin Police Squad Lahore, Umair s/o Irshad, Parvaiz s/o Sadique Hussain and Amir s/o Rasheed. While Zahid Mahmood Gondal who was SSP operations died. Sajid s/o Ghulam Qadar, Liaqat Ali S/o Abdul Ghani, Ali Ahmad s/o M Irshad, Rubina, Azhar, Ghulam Asghar and M Nadeem.

Medical emergency was declared in all hospitals of Lahore. Doctor and paramedics rushed to the hospitals and attended the patients within no time. However, it was quite clear that apart from the determination of medical staff all the hospitals had not enough facilities to cater such an emergency the hospital.

Meanwhile, an appeal of donation of blood was also issued. Heavy contingents of police and army men were deployed at hospitals. Not only this, FIF’ volunteers were also present in hospitals.

