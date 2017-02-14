SHC appoints DIG West to probe harassment, land grabbing case

Woman accuses seminary cleric of registering false case against her family

The Sindh High Court on Monday appointed the DIG West to conduct an inquiry into complaints made by a woman regarding harassment and dispossession of her property by a seminary cleric.

The petitioner, Safina Sardar, submitted that private respondent, Maulana Yousuf Hasan Zai, wanted to illegally occupy her property in Khamosh Colony, Gulbahar.

She alleged that the respondent lodged a false case against her spouse and children. She also expressed apprehension for the her family members' safety and lives.

The court appointed the DIG West to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and submit a report within one month.

Plea against torture

A female superintendent denied allegations of torture on a woman prisoner and denial of medical facilities. She assured the court that all possible facilities would be provided to the woman prisoner who has an infant child and needs medical treatment inside prison or hospital.

Petitioner Uzma Kulsoom submitted that she was incarcerated in prison and facing trial before the court.

She submitted that jail authorities did not provide her and her baby the required medical treatment and upon complaint she was beaten and subjected to torture by the jail staffers on behest of jail superintendent, Sheeba Shah.

In her statement, jail superintendent denied allegations of the petitioner. She assured that all possible facilities would be provided to the petitioner, including the available treatment inside the prison or hospital in accordance with the law.

The provincial law officer also assured that the superintendent shall perform her functions in accordance with the law.

Detention cases

The SHC also issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers and others on a petition against detention of citizen allegedly by the law-enforcement agencies.

Petitioner Syeda Hina submitted that her spouse, software engineer Mohammad Rashid Anwar, was picked up by law enforcers from Block-19 FB Area on January 23 and his whereabouts was unknown.

The court also directed police and the law-enforcement agencies to trace whereabouts of 13-years-old Saifullah, who was allegedly kidnapped for ransom.

Petitioner Mohammad Ibrahim submitted that his son was abducted members of a bagging mafia, including a man named Yousuf. They demanded Rs5,00,000 for his release.

He apprehended about the life of his son and requested the court to direct police to ensure safe recovery of Saifullah.

