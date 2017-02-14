KARACHI: 13 February: Special Education Department Government of Sindh in collaboration with Karachi Vocational Training Center (KVTC) is organizing largest event for the people with disabilities ‘Abilities Expo 2017’ on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 10 am to 7pm at the Expo Center Karachi.

Abilities Expo 2017 will feature an impressive line-up of exhibits, Abilities to Hire - Job Fair, celebrities and activities to appeal people of all ages with physical, learning, developmental and sensory disabilities. Public and private sector schools that are imparting education and vocational training to special children, besides thousands of people with disabilities, their families, caregivers, seniors, and healthcare professionals are expected to attend Abilities Expo.

Commenting on the event, Secretary Special Education Department- Government of Sindh Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shallwani said that It is not just that we provide a forum that showcases essential technology to bridge the gap between ability and disability. He said that the Expo is always new and exciting with a host of all-inclusive, adaptive activities.

Shallwani informed that Vocational & Technical display centre for special education schools built by special educational , model classroom set up by FESF, equipment & gear demonstration by DOW university, free eye check up by Pakistan Eye Bank Society, assistive technology set up to demonstrate importance of visual aid learning for people with learning disabilities will also be available during show hours.***

