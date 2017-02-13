Media person shot dead in Karachi terrorist attack

KARACHI: Unidentified terrorists attacked a police vehicle on Sunday night in Karachi with a grenade. Later, a media organisation’s DSNG came under a gun attack in the same area in which a technician (assistant cameraman) was killed.

Police said that a police vehicle of Sharae Noor Jehan was on security duty near the Five Star Chowrangi, when unidentified terrorists lobbed a cracker near the armoured personnel carrier (APC) and sped away.

They added that no one was injured in the attack nor the vehicle was damaged. Later, it was found that the cracker also contained ball bearings and was thrown near a pillar of the road that is being constructed for the Green Line bus services. They were also checking for CCTV footage of the incident.

As the police were collecting information about the attack, media persons along with their DSNGs were rushing to the spot for reporting. In the meantime, a DSNG van of Samaa TV was parked at the nearby KDA Chowrangi when armed men riding a motorcycle arrived and opened fire at the van, injuring engineer Taimur.

The wounded engineer was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased received bullet wounds on his upper torso, including at chest and head, which became the cause of his death. The attackers had used a pistol in the offence. Police said that the attack was a part of target killing. The deceased was the sole breadearner of his family. He is survived by his father who is suffering from paralysis, his mother and two sisters.

Sindh IGP A D Khowaja, while taking a strong notice of the armed attack on the DSNG van, sought an explanation and a detailed inquiry from the DIG West immediately.Meanwhile, PM Nawaz Sharif extended his condolences to deceased technician Taimur’s family. The PM condemned the firing incident. He called the incident an attack on the freedom of expression.

