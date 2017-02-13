Trump’s Twitter attack on courts continues

Says ‘court breakdown’ allowing people from seven Muslim countries coming into US; White House Adviser Stephen Miller says immigration ruling is ‘judicial usurpation of power’

WASHINGTON: President Trump on Sunday continued his Twitter attack on courts over the stay on his executive order temporarily barring travel into the US of people from seven Muslim-majority countries, ABC reported.

In an apparent reference to a US district court’s order blocking the president’s executive action and an appeals court’s upholding that ruling, Trump asserted there is a “court breakdown” that is allowing a surge in people from the seven countries coming into the US.

“72% of refugees admitted into U.S. (2/3 -2/11) during COURT BREAKDOWN are from 7 countries: SYRIA, IRAQ, SOMALIA, IRAN, SUDAN, LIBYA & YEMEN

The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!”

Meanwhile, a White House official launched a blistering attack on the federal appeals court that blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration on Sunday, calling its ruling a “judicial usurpation of power”.

“The Trump administration has faced multiple legal setbacks to its travel ban issued on Jan 27, and the Republican president has said he may issue a new executive order rather than go through lengthy court challenges.

“The president’s powers here are beyond question,” White House adviser Stephen Miller said on the “Fox News Sunday” programme.Miller referred to the immigration law that the executive order is based on that gives the US president broad powers to restrict who enters the country on national security grounds.

However, the same law forbids discrimination on race, sex, nationality or place of birth or residence.The case also could involve First Amendment protections involving religion.

The executive order Trump issued banned entry into the United States to refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, triggering nationwide protests and legal challenges.Miller, appearing on several television news shows, criticised the court and its ruling.

“The 9th Circuit has a long history of being overturned and the 9th Circuit has a long history of overreaching," he said on the Fox news show. "This is a judicial usurpation of power. The powers to restrict entry into the United States "represent the very apex of presidential authority," he added.

"We have multiple options and we are considering all of them," Miller said while appearing on ABC´s "This Week. "Those include formulating a new executive action, appealing the 9th Circuit panel´s decision to the full appeals court and appealing the emergency stay to the Supreme Court, he said.

If the Seattle lawsuit goes to trial, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Sunday he will depose Trump administration officials to uncover "what truly motivated" the president´s executive order.

