Lauds bravery and commitment of troops for restoration of state writ; appreciates resolve of tribal people to support army’s efforts

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Sunday the Pakistan Army would continue its efforts and support mainstreaming of Fata by the government as per the aspiration of local tribes.

Gen Bajwa visited the South Waziristan Agency (SWA) and spent the day with troops deployed at the forward posts. He acknowledged and appreciated the resolve of tribal brethren and the local administration for supporting the army’s efforts.

According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, on arrival the COAS was briefed by the General Officer Commanding about security and stability situation in the Agency, including border management and rehabilitation of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).

Expressing his satisfaction over operational gains, development works and measures for better border security management, the COAS directed to continue focus on stability operations and socio-economic development for enduring peace in the area.

Interacting with the troops, the COAS lauded their bravery and commitment, enabling restoration of the writ of the state.Earlier, on arrival in the SWA, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt.

