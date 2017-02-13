ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Affairs Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani has asked Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq to vacate two seats which his party begged from Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) in the wake of his crushing defeat in the polls of the area.

Issuing a strong rejoinder to Siraj assertions about the conduct of the PML-N and its leader, he reminded that JI gave assurance and undertaking to the PML-N just four months back for securing the berths in Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly but he changed his colour without assigning any reason. Dr Kirmani said that Sirajul Haq and JI embarrassed their council in the apex court when they failed in producing any evidence against Nawaz Sharif and PML-N.

“I assure that Siraj, JI and their accomplices cannot misguide the honourable court and people of the country by issuing baseless statements and hurling groundless allegations. He reminded the JI chief to return these two seats if he believed in political morality. The Azad Kashmir assembly’s two seats that were bestowed by the PML-N on JI's begging, should be vacated by the Jamaat.

“Had PML-N and its leaders been that bad, why Siraj entered into deal with them in Azad Kashmir. The moral values demand that Sirajul Haq should vacate both those seats given by the PML-N before offering criticism on Nawaz Sharif,” Dr Asif Saeed Kirmani demanded. He maintained that PML-N workers were anxiously waiting for the resignation of the JI members of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir so that the PML-N nominees could replace them.

