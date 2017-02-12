Pakistani couple told to leave India in 10 days

BOMBAY: The Bombay High Court has asked a Pakistani couple to leave India within next 10 days. The man, Syed Waseem-ur-Rehman and his wife Sayeda Saima Waseem-ur-Rehman, have been staying in Bhandup since October 2010. Syed, who hails from Rawalpindi, claims to be a descendant of a Sufi saint. The couple was previously deported in 2007.

A bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Anuja Prabhudesai said that as the Central Home Department has refused to grant them Indian citizenship or extend their visa, they should leave the country. Till then, they should visit the Bhandup police station daily.

In his petition to support his stay, he has also claimed that his grandfather Sayed Sufi Mansuri Hasan Shah was a freedom fighter who served in the Indian National Army of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

After the Partition, the grandfather stayed in India while some other family members settled in Pakistan.

The grandfather established several shrines across India and also started working for Sufism. The grandfather is one of the founding members of Mehfil-e-Hasani Ashram in Bhandup.

In his will, he had declared Syed as the heir to the various ashrams and shrines he established in India.

