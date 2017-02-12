IHC judges return ‘invalid privileges’

The News story works wonders

ISLAMABAD: A recent story by The News about certain privileges enjoyed by the IHC judges beyond what is lawfully sanctioned worked wonders as most of the judges have returned such privileges.

Informed sources said that almost all the honorable judges of the IHC have declined to benefit anymore from the “additional privileges” after this newspaper highlighted how these privileges were found invalid.

There is, however, no information if any action is taken against those who had issued the notification offering “additional privileges” to the judges of the IHC.

The News recently disclosed how a request of the Election Commission of Pakistan members for the provision of some additional perks in line with what the judges of the Islamabad High Court were offered ended up in disclosure that the IHC judges were enjoying certain privileges beyond what the law sanctions for them.

The ECP members had demanded certain perks and privileges while citing the example of the Islamabad High Court judges. However, when the matter was probed by the bureaucracy, it was learnt that the IHC practices in regard to judges’ privileges were not in line with the law of the land.

Instead, it was found that the IHC judges were offered perks and privileges more than the judges of any other high court. The ECP in this matter also interacted with the finance ministry and thus concluded that the ECP members could not be offered what they demanded.

Through a notification, the IHC had offered some additional privileges and facilities to its chief justice and all other judges in 2011.

The High Court Judges (Leave, Pension and Privileges) Order, 1997 provides for what the judges are offered. However, a 2011 “office order” of the IHC, issued under the signature of the then registrar conveyed, “The competent authority has been pleased to fix the following privileges/facilities to be provided at chief justice house and at the residence of the hon’ble judges of this court from the date of assumption of charge of their offices:

1. One car with driver and maintenance and maximum 500 liters petrol per month — (place of availability) residence.

2. An official car with supply of petrol not exceeding 150 liters per month — at place of posting (President’s Order No.3 of 1997).

3. Maintenance of house — through PWD department.

4. Gunman and Guard — residence.

5. Two Naib Qasid to Hon’ble chief justice and one Naib Qasid to Hon’ble judges. (From contingency on daily wages basis as semi skilled worker) — Residence.

6. Two Mali/gardeners to hon’ble chief justice and one Mali/gardeners to hon’ble judges. (From contingency on daily wages basis as semi skilled worker) — residence.

7. Two sweepers to hon’ble chief justice and one sweeper to hon’ble judges. (From contingency on monthly salary of Rs 4,000/- as part time worker) — residence.

8. One new split A/C 1.5 ton — residence.

9. One new generator alongwith consumed POL and requisite maintenance — residence.

10. One new official telephone connection or reimbursement of private telephone already installed — residence.

11. Reimbursement of mobile cards charges — upto 4,000/- per month.

12. Medical reimbursement charges including dependant family members.

13. Payment of utility bills and taxes through PWD department.

14. Reimbursement of lawn and garden maintenance charges (Rs 12,000 per annum) and Rs 20,000 one time during service for purchase of implements and tools — residence.

Though almost all the honorable judges of the IHC have already declined these additional perks and privileges, it could not be confirmed if the above “office order” has been annulled or not.

