CPEC to usher in era of prosperity: KP CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking at two separate public meetings in Pirpiai and Azakhel Payan areas in his hometown here. Activists of Awami National Party and Pakistan People’s Party including Zahid Khan, Nisar Muhammad, Kamil Shah, Ali Raza and others along with their family members, friends and supporters resigned from their parties and announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the occasion.

District nazim and brother of chief minister, Liaqat Khattak, tehsil nazim Nowshera Razaullah Khan, PTI district chief Malik Abrar and others were present.

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and District Nazim Liaqat Khattak presented party caps to new entrants.

Pervez Khattak said that CPEC project was game changer and would bring good fortune to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The mega project would turn Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Afghanistan into economic centres for the Central Asian countries,” he said.

The chief minister said that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to serving the oppressed. He said that the successive governments had made hollow pledges with the masses and served their vested interests after coming into power.

“Some are using the name of Islam and others raised the slogan of bread, cloths, and home for all to get votes. All of them set new records of corruption and victimisation of the poor,” he went on to say.

He said that the PTI-led government had eliminated corruption and made an end to political interference in the government departments and upheld merit in fresh recruitments in its three and half year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also challenged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and chief ministers Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provinces for a public debate to defend their three and half year performance.

He said that the PTI had promised the people to bring about a change and the party-led government was implementing its agenda of change in letter and spirit.

“The PTI would win the next general election on the basis of performance of the party-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the chief minister claimed.

