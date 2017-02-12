PML-N focuses on KP for next polls

ISLAMABAD: With the next parliamentary polls still over a year away, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started focusing on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and has largely launched its election campaign in this province ruled by its archrival, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Although the PML-N has several senior leaders like Pir Sabir Shah and Mehtab Abbasi in KP, the overall drive is being spearheaded by Adviser to the Prime Minister Eng Amir Muqam not only now but since long. He is always on the move and has tried and has been successful in bringing into the PML-N fold some key figures from other political parties. In the days to come, he will also manage more defections from them.

In a quick succession, the PML-N has held two public meetings, one in Haripur and the other in Sibbi, where the main speakers included its central fiery leaders with Khawaja Saad Rafique and Pervez Rashid figuring prominently.

Apart from highlighting the PML-N’s performance, their main target of attack was PTI chairman Imran Khan’s politics he followed over the past three years. With the elections inching close, their onslaught will also hype as they consider him their principal opponent in the next polls.

This is the first time that such a flurry of activities has been started by the PML-N in KP. The drive will be intensified as the elections will draw close because the PML-N has decided to pay increased attention to this province in a bid to snatch it from the PTI in 2018 and teach a lesson to Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has stayed away from this campaign and only speaks about Imran Khan’s politics when he addresses an official function marking the launch or completion of a mega project in KP.

The PML-N’s heightened activity in KP may push the PTI chairman to pay more attention to this province with the main objective of delivering as per his electoral mandate instead of running in other parts of Pakistan.

Immediately after the 2013 general elections, Imran Khan whole-heartedly concentrated his campaign in Punjab and did not spare much time to go to KP, Sindh or Balochistan. He has a clear mission – if he can create a colossal dent in the PML-N’s vote-bank in the majority province, he will carry the day in the next polls.

However, if the outcome of several by-elections held in Punjab is any guide, he has not been successful to deprive the PML-N of any worthwhile electoral power. But still he persisted with his campaign in this province.

A huge embarrassment he faced came in November last when no supporters whatsoever from Punjab made even a meek attempt to join his Islamabad lockdown adventure. However, agitators from KP led by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak did try to storm the capital and fought pitched battles with police for some hours, but ultimately failed to get into Islamabad.

The PML-N holds a well-considered opinion that it will be able to win majority seats in KP in the forthcoming polls on the basis of its overall performance especially the mega projects introduced in this province as well. It believes that assisted by Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, it will be in a position to form next provincial government.

Even after the 2013 elections, the two parties’ alliance could have clinched the KP government had it attempted. Fazlur Rehman insistently kept prodding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to do so, but he did not agree. The premier held the view that being the largest party in the KP assembly, the PTI has the right to form government in collaboration with Jamaat-e-Islami and some other smaller groups like the Qaumi Watan Party of Aftab Sherpao and independents.

The prime minister took this decision on the premise that in every province the single largest party has the first right to have its government. In Balochistan, the PML-N, despite being the single largest party in the provincial assembly, entered into an agreement with the National Party (NP) of Hasil Bizenjo and decided that the nominees of the two parties will hold the office of the chief minister for half term each.

The accord perfectly worked, which led to further cementing of a cooperative relationship between the PML-N and NP.

They were assisted by Mehmood Achakzai’s Pukhtunkhwa Awami Milli Party. The three parties continue to have a strong alliance not only in Balochistan but also at the federal level.

This coalition has marginalized other parties.

