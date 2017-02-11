Says service handed over to Rescue 1122

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said it is time to take practical steps by striving hard to attain goals set for improvement of healthcare system and he would do every needful in this regard.

He assured that the Punjab government would provide all-out resources for betterment of public health programme like before. He said that ambulance service had been handed over to Rescue 1122 and Punjab would be very first province of Pakistan where motorbike ambulance service would be operated under integrated network which would help patients to reach hospital in time.

The chief minister presided over a meeting here Friday which reviewed initiatives regarding reforms programme for provision of standard medical facilities to the people of the province. Important decisions, including starting of motorbike ambulance service in nine divisions of province, extension of Prime Minister National Health Insurance Programme to all districts of Punjab and additional allowances for extra duties of Rescue 1122 staff were accorded approval.

The chief minister said it was time to take practical steps by striving hard to attain goals set for improvement of healthcare system and he would do every needful in this regard. He assured that the Punjab government would provide all-out resources for betterment of public health programme like before. He said that ambulance service had been handed over to Rescue 1122 and Punjab would be very first province of Pakistan where motorbike ambulance service would be operated under integrated network which would help patients to reach hospital in time.

According approval to the extension of motorbike ambulance in nine divisions of province simultaneously, he said it would help in reaching the patients in narrow streets. He said National Health Insurance Programme of Prime Minister was an important step to provide quality medical treatment to the poor. He applauded the cooperation of Turkey for help to improve our healthcare system and added that next batch of nurses and rescuers would soon head toward Turkey for their professional training. He vowed to work with passion, determination and hard work to provide every possible medical facility to people as per their right.

He directed to start Turkey’s universal Health Insurance Scheme in Punjab soon and take effective measures for provision of standard medical facilities in the emergencies of Tehsil and District Headquarters hospitals without wasting any time.

0



0







Punjab CM okays motorbike ambulance service in nine divisions was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185546-Punjab-CM-okays-motorbike-ambulance-service-in-nine-divisions/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Punjab CM okays motorbike ambulance service in nine divisions" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185546-Punjab-CM-okays-motorbike-ambulance-service-in-nine-divisions.