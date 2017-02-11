Pak-US relations: All is not lost, so far

ISLAMABAD: Scare, chaos and anarchy caused by President Donald Trump inside and outside of the United States within days of assuming charge apart, all is not lost when it comes to Pak-US relations as indicated by certain critical developments.

The ties between the two militaries and civilian administrations have not so far shown any signs of strain and tension. Rather, what has transpired until now presents an opposite picture. It was universally apprehended that the moment Trump will come in, the US relations with Pakistan will quickly take a nosedive.

One view is that certain decisions taken by President Trump in an indecent haste fulfilling some of his election promises have embroiled him so much that he has not been able to move further on the destructive path.

Most important among his moves was the travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries that the American courts have thrown out of window, causing immense anguish to the president. Trump’s presidency is as yet very fresh with just 21 days in office, a period which is not obviously enough to judge what direction the Pak-US ties will take in the next four years.

Given the vows made by Trump during his election campaign, there is no occasion for Pakistan to be much optimistic and relaxed because he may come out with anything freakish, unpredictable any time.

However, Pakistan’s strategic location, its strengthening bonds and strategic ties with China and its adjacency to Afghanistan will continue to weigh heavy on the minds of the new administration while formulating its policies towards Islamabad.

One of the key developments relates to a 20-minute telephonic conversation between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Defence Secretary James Mattis in which the latter commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role the military has played in battling the scourge of terrorism. Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end. They agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

The well-deserving accolades showered by Secretary Mattis are akin to what senior officials and commanders of the outgoing administration had been saying. However, this was the first-ever meaningful contact at the top military level during the Trump administration.

Another crucial development took place when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a telephonic talk with Trump after the latter’s election as president and before he was sworn in as the president. The nice laudatory words Trump expressed about the premier and people of Pakistan were widely disbelieved by the international media, which even ridiculed him for this lavish praise.

However, as per a readout released by the prime minister’s office, President Trump told Nawaz Sharif: “You have a very good reputation. You are a terrific guy. You are doing amazing work which is visible in every way. I am looking forward to see you soon. As I am talking to you prime minister I feel I am talking to a person I have known for long. Your country is amazing with tremendous opportunities. Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent people. I am ready and willing to play any role that you want me to play to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems. It will be an honor and I will personally do it. Feel free to call me any time even before January 20 that is before I assume my office. On being invited to visit Pakistan by the prime minister, Trump said that he would love to come to a fantastic country, fantastic place of fantastic people. Please convey to the Pakistani people that they are amazing and all Pakistanis I have known are exceptional people.”

The remarks attributed to Trump turned out to be an anticlimax as everyone in Pakistan expected a heavy handed approach from the world’s new most powerful man. Not only the government but most political parties were stunned.

When the travel ban, now reversed by the US courts, on seven countries was imposed, it was feared that Pakistan may also be shortly hit by a similar sanction. However, last week the White House spokesman stated that the US was not extending the visa ban to Pakistan as Islamabad was extending cooperation and if a change was witnessed, the country might be included in the list of the countries facing travel sanctions. He said that there had been no such consideration since Pakistan shared intelligence information with America.

Simultaneously, the spokesman for the US embassy in Islamabad clarified that the US visa policy towards Pakistan remains unchanged and dismissed the fears in this regard saying the reports about change in policy were only rumours. He said Pakistan was not among the countries that could be added to the list of the banned countries. “There have been no special instructions by the US administration (on visa change).”

Visa applicants visiting the US embassy say they have found business as usual at the mission and the visas are being issued as before and there is no extraordinary harshness in processing the requests.

US commander in Afghanistan Gen John Nicholson has also called for a ‘holistic review’ of ties with Pakistan. “Our complex relationship with Pakistan is best assessed through a holistic review. Addressing US concerns about Pakistan is at the top of my list of priorities to address with the Trump administration,” he has told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

On its part, Pakistan is persisting with its continuing campaign against terrorists with full force as it had been engaged in it before the Trump administration took charge. However, the government has placed Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest along with some of his close associates saying it was required by the UN Security Council resolution.

