PARACHINAR: An explosion occurred in a truck transporting goods to Pakistan from Afghanistan near a security forces checkpost in Kurram Agency, but it caused no human losses, official sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the explosives fitted to a time-device exploded in a truck a few yards away from the security forces checkpost in Borki village in Kurram Agency. Assistant Political Agent Shahid Ali Khan told reporters that the driver and helper of the truck had been arrested.

The outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast. The TTP leadership and most fighters escaped to Afghanistan some years ago following the military operations in Fata and Swat.

The blast took place three days after the militant group Islamic State, also known as Daesh, distributed leaflets in the border villages in Kurram Agency threatening attacks against the members of the Shia community in Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kurram Agency's headquarters, Parachinar, was also hit by a bomb explosion on January 21 when explosives reportedly concealed in a vegetable box killed 24 people and injured many more.

0



0







No losses in truck blast near check-post in Kurram Agency was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185542-No-losses-in-truck-blast-near-check-post-in-Kurram-Agency/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "No losses in truck blast near check-post in Kurram Agency" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185542-No-losses-in-truck-blast-near-check-post-in-Kurram-Agency.