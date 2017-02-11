Mega photo walk on 18th

LAHORE

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has finalised arrangements for a mega photo walk to be held on February 18, 2017, inside the walled city of Lahore.

Officials said this time the photo walk would be taking place from Delhi Gate to Lahore Fort. The walk will start at 10am from Delhi Gate and end at 4pm. A large number of participants, including photographers and professionals have already registered themselves with WCLA for this walk.

During the walk, the participants will have a chance to capture city life, culture, traditions, architecture and other attractions of walled city of Lahore. The main attractions coming in the route of this walk included Delhi Gate, Shahi Hammam, Gali Surjan Singh, Haveli Dina Nath, Haveli Bejnath, Waan Market, Kasera Bazaar, Rang Mehal, Ayaz tomb, Bangle market, Haveli Mian Sultan, Chitta Gate, Masjid Wazir Khan, Pani Wala Talaab and the Lahore Fort.

Tania Qureshi, spokesperson for WCLA said the authority had been organising several activities related to photo tourism because the two practices (photography and tourism) are closely intertwined, each shaping and stimulating the other. She said these activities had boosted the promotion and marketing of the Walled City through social media and press.

Photographs have promoted Walled City tourism when they appear in newspaper and magazine advertisements, in brochures, on billboards, websites, and social media and in television commercials, she maintained and added that previously four photo walks and two photo contest “Wekh Lahore” had been held during which WCLA had engaged more than 40,000 photographers from all over Pakistan and different countries.

Director General WCLA, Kamran Lashari said the authority was trying to engage youths and students inside the walled city for its promotion and tourism. “Many among the new generation are unaware of the heritage and culture,” he said, adding photographers were a big help in promoting and producing new ideas for the betterment of the tourism and its projection. “I have seen very positive results of photo walks. We have been receiving brilliant images and ideas for the walled city of Lahore and I hope this activity carries on,” he concluded.

Expats get plots possession

As a result of the efforts made by the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, the possession of 50 more plots in two housing schemes have been given to overseas Pakistanis.

OPC Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti handed over the possession documents of the plots to their owners during a ceremony.

Afzaal Bhatti informed that overseas Pakistanis had booked their plots in the housing schemes some 10 years ago but despite of payment, the plots were not being given to them. —Correspondent

