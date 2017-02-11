Traffic congestion is getting worse in Karachi. Main arteries including Shahra-e-Faisal, M A Jinnah Road. Shahra-e-Quaideen, witness the worst traffic jam. Development work on Golimar, Gurumander and Gulshan-e-Iqbal has also resulted in traffic jams.

Transportation is one of the major problems of the city. Residents are equally responsible for this. Drivers need to drive sensibly and maintain a safe distance between two cars to prevent a traffic bottleneck. Some people carelessly park their vehicles in a no-parking zone. Such practices need to be discouraged. Similarly, the traffic authorities need to come up with proper planning to divert traffic on alternative routes.

Sirat Rashid

Karachi

0



0







Traffic congestion was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 11, 2017 and was last updated on February 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185431-Traffic-congestion/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Traffic congestion" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185431-Traffic-congestion.