Traffic congestionFebruary 11, 2017Print : Newspost
Traffic congestion is getting worse in Karachi. Main arteries including Shahra-e-Faisal, M A Jinnah Road. Shahra-e-Quaideen, witness the worst traffic jam. Development work on Golimar, Gurumander and Gulshan-e-Iqbal has also resulted in traffic jams.
Transportation is one of the major problems of the city. Residents are equally responsible for this. Drivers need to drive sensibly and maintain a safe distance between two cars to prevent a traffic bottleneck. Some people carelessly park their vehicles in a no-parking zone. Such practices need to be discouraged. Similarly, the traffic authorities need to come up with proper planning to divert traffic on alternative routes.
Sirat Rashid
Karachi