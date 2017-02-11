Canadian scientists have announced plans to develop a working proto-type fusion plant by 2030. Once completed, this will be a historic achievement in the history of nuclear physics since the plant will be used to produce clean energy. It is a commendable step being taken to reduce the excessive reliance on fossil fuels. Similarly, it would be easy to replace the fossil fuel with nuclear fusion technology to get cleaner and sustainable energy. Once the prototype plant is ready, private companies shall look to commercialise the technology. Certainly, there would be a need of huge finance and funding for research and development to make the nuclear fusion technology becomes reality

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is a scientific research institution, concerned with research and development of nuclear power, promotion of nuclear science, energy conservation and the peaceful usage of nuclear technology. It is being hoped that in order to combat climate change, Pakistani scientists will also consider the development of such project.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

