MADRID: Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has been handed a wildcard for the Madrid Open in May just weeks after completing a 15-month ban for doping, organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

The Russian who won the French Open for her fifth Grand Slam in 2014 - shortly after winning the Madrid Open that year - plans to make her return to the circuit in Stuttgart on April 26.

“Sharapova requested an invitation to play in the tournament and after careful consideration, we decided to give her a wild card,” said tournament director and former Wimbledon champion Manolo Santana.

“In Madrid she always plays well and I’m sure she will come back to the courts highly motivated and hoping to do well in her first tournaments.”

0



0







Sharapova handed Madrid Open wildcard was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 10, 2017 and was last updated on February 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/185273-Sharapova-handed-Madrid-Open-wildcard/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sharapova handed Madrid Open wildcard" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/185273-Sharapova-handed-Madrid-Open-wildcard.