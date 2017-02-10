LAHORE: United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Barani Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) to establish an Olive Research Center (ORC) and a grant agreement with the Olive Foundation to conduct research to facilitate private sector investment.

“The Olive Development Group serves as a platform for the emerging olive sector in Punjab and represents an integrated approach to sector development based on quick decision-making, rapid advocacy for policy reforms, and investment mobilization and job creation avenues,” said Provincial Director for USAID/Lahore Alyson McFarland.

“USAID is pleased to support the development of the Potohar region as an olive valley.” Secretary Punjab Agriculture Department Capt. (Retired) Muhammad Mahmood, Ms McFarland, and other stakeholders witnessed the signing during a meeting of Olive Development Group and USAID representatives at BARI in Chakwal.

Speaking on the occasion, secretary Mahmood observed the government of Punjab is alive to the significance of the socio-economic opportunities offered by olive-producing regions in the Potohar Valley of Punjab.

“Today’s meeting of the Olive Development Group highlights the government’s commitment to facilitate private sector stakeholders in taking an active part in the olive sector development in Punjab,” said he.

The Government of Punjab provides more than two million plants free of cost over five years to develop the Potohar Valley and catalyze 15,000 cultivated acres. The Olive Development Group, created by the Government of Punjab with the support of USAID’s Punjab Enabling Environment Project, works with public and private sector entities to improve the business environment of the olive sector in Punjab. USAID’s Punjab Enabling Environment Project is a five-year, $15 million project to improve the business environment in the livestock, dairy and horticulture sectors of Punjab.

