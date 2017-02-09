ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said Pakistan had a strong desire to strengthen its relations with its neighbouring countries and it attached special emphasis to Pak-Afghan ties.

Mutually beneficial relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is must for promoting peace and stability in South Asia and the broader region, he said on Wednesday during a ceremony of Higher Education Commission’s project award of 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students under the PM’s directive. Sartaj said despite various challenges, the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan continued to grow through people-to-people contacts and trade for decades. A partnership cultivated on the basis of socio-economic development was the way forward, he noted.

