Rawalpindi

Under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Khalid Javaid Goraya, the enforcement cell of TMA, Rawal Town, launched anti-encroachment drive in different union councils of Rawalpindi and confiscated huge quantity of goods/items.

According to details, the anti-encroachment drive has been re launched following the orders of the Lahore High Court directing the authorities to clean Rawalpindi from encroachments.

The enforcement cell was headed by Municipal Chief Officer/Town Officer Regulations, Sardar Tashfeen, who along with the staff and police force, carried out operation in Kartarpura, Banni Road, Jamia Masjid Road, Chitiyan Hatiyan, Bhor Bazaar, Lunda Bazaar, City Saddar Road and Kashmir Bazaar and removed all kind of temporary encroachments placed out of the limit of shops and on roadsides. While carrying out operation, the enforcement cell confiscated goods and other items which were loaded in 4 trucks and shifted to the store of TMA.

According to Sardar Tashfeen, the confiscated goods would not be returned to the encroachers and the policy of imposing fines on them has been abandoned.

He said that the drive against encroachments would continue in other bazaars as well in short period.

It is better that the encroachers end their business outside shops and stop encroaching by displaying their items on roadsides otherwise, enforcement cell would have no other option but to carry out operation against them as well.

0



0







TMA enforcement cell finally active against encroachements was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184980-TMA-enforcement-cell-finally-active-against-encroachements/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "TMA enforcement cell finally active against encroachements" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184980-TMA-enforcement-cell-finally-active-against-encroachements.