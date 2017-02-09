The Sino-Pakistan Ethnomedicine Research Centre will be inaugurated on Friday at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, announced an ICCBS official on Wednesday.

According to him, an eight-member Chinese delegation has arrived at the ICCBS, KU. He said Professor Dr Yuhui Qin, president of the Hunan University of Chinese Medicine (HUCM), will inaugurate the research centre. ICCBS Director Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary said the inaugural ceremony would be held at the Professor Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, ICCBS, at 11:30am.

“Professor Dr Yuhui Qin will deliver the inaugural lecture. Chinese Council General Wang Yu, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, former federal minister for science and technology Professor Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, HEJ Chairman Foundation Aziz Latif Jamal, chairperson Dr Punjwani Memorial Trust Nadira Panjwani and former senator Abdul Hasib Khan will also express their views in the ceremony.”

0



0







Sino-Pakistan medical research centre to open tomorrow was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 09, 2017 and was last updated on February 09, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184937-Sino-Pakistan-medical-research-centre-to-open-tomorrow/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sino-Pakistan medical research centre to open tomorrow" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184937-Sino-Pakistan-medical-research-centre-to-open-tomorrow.