LAHORE

Albayrak Waste Management Company has involved renowned city restaurants in its ongoing campaign for cleanliness here on Tuesday.

Officials said Albayrak’s field team gave a briefing to various restaurant administrations in the Gulberg area. Earlier, the team conducted a survey on MM Alam and Mehmood Qasuri Roads and discussed the procedure of waste collection with the restaurant.

The team directed the target community to place their waste outside their premises after wrapping it in shopping bags. As per the plan, the field staff of Albayrak will collect and transfer this waste to the waste transfer station in the morning.

Albayrak Senior Manager Operations Yasar Genc and Assistant Manager Communications Sohail Mehmood, Jahanzeb Tahir and Sadia Rafique were among the team members.

0



0







Restaurants involved in cleanliness drive was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 08, 2017 and was last updated on February 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/184753-Restaurants-involved-in-cleanliness-drive/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Restaurants involved in cleanliness drive" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/184753-Restaurants-involved-in-cleanliness-drive.